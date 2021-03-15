Schwab International Fundamental Index Mutual Fund Receives Best-in-Class Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) announced today that the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund (SFNNX) has won a 2021 US Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for outstanding fund performance. The award marks the fourth consecutive year that CSIM has been recognized for the performance of offerings from its Fundamental Index* fund suite.

SFNNX was named best-in-class among 43 international multi-cap value funds for the five-year ranking period ending November 30, 2020.

“We are incredibly pleased that Lipper has recognized the performance of our Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund,” said David Botset, SVP of Product Strategy at CSIM. “Diversification is a core tenet of long-term investing, and one that we believe is critical in the current investment environment. The Schwab Fundamental Index strategies can serve as a compelling, low-cost complement to traditional index and actively managed strategies, which together offer investors broad diversification and the potential for strong returns over time. We are proud to continue helping investors achieve their financial goals with Schwab’s Fundamental Index suite.”

As the first asset manager to launch Fundamental Index mutual funds, CSIM has been a leader in this space for more than a decade.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.