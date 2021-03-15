 

G4S plc Notification of Major Shareholding

15 March 2021

G4S PLC

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDING

The company was notified on 12 March 2021 by J P Morgan Chase & Co that following an acquisition of voting rights attached to shares and a change in voting rights relating to other financial instruments falling within DTR 5.3.1R (1) they hold 5.18% of the company's total voting rights.  

Celine Barroche
Company Secretary              

           

For further enquiries, please contact:

Helen Parris

  		Director of Investor
Relations 		+44 (0) 207 9633189
Media enquiries    
Sophie McMillan Head of media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

Notes to Editors:
G4S is the world’s leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets. 
G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in around 85 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.




