 

Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for precious metals soared in 2020 as global investors stockpiled gold and silver, among other metals, during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to safeguard their assets. In 2021, silver is expected to outshine all other precious metals but experts also see an optimistic future for gold as the global economy recovers from the pandemic-induced demand slump. Investor interest in gold remains high. The World Gold Council reports inflows into gold-backed Exchange Traded Funds have offset weakness in all other sectors of the market affected by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. A stabilizing influence for silver price is expanding industrial use in solar panels, electric automobiles, medicines and even the production of face masks. Finally, if the U.S. dollar reverses to strength and deflationary forces take hold in a prolonged period of global recession, a bearish scenario could develop for both gold and silver… An accommodative Federal Reserve, moderate inflation and an extended period of very low rates should sustain a bullish environment for gold and silver over the next several years.  A recent report from ETF Strategy, a financial news and research company dedicated to the fast-growing exchange-traded fund and indexing industry, agreed with the optimism saying that An overwhelming majority of institutional investors and wealth managers are optimistic about the outlook for gold and silver in 2021, according to a survey conducted by the Global Palladium Fund.  Active stocks in the markets this week include QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX-V: QMC) (OTCPK: QMCQF), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM), Callinex Mines Inc. (TSX-V: CNX) (OTCPK: CLLXF), Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FOM), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) (TSX: USA).

The ETF Strategy report said: "According to GPF, which recently made its debut as an ETC issuer, four in five investors expect the price of gold to rise this year, with roughly 40% anticipating a gain of at least 5%. Only 5% of investors surveyed thought the price of gold would decline. Investors are similarly optimistic about silver, although to a slightly lesser extent. One-third of the investors surveyed thought the price of silver would strengthen by at least 5% during the year.  Respondents agreed that any surge in industrial activity later this year as the global economy starts to emerge from the pandemic would be very constructive for silver, especially given its growing role in renewable energy production."

