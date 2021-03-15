 

Oncopeptides announces that the first patients in the United States are being treated with PEPAXTO

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 13:42  |  27   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announced that PEPAXTO (melphalan flufenamide) is now commercially available across the United States and that the first patients are being treated with the drug. PEPAXTO, in combination with dexamethasone, was granted accelerated approval by the FDA on February 26, 2021, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody.

"I am very pleased that PEPAXTO is now available as an innovative treatment option for patients with multiple myeloma at hospitals and community practices across the United States," says Marty J Duvall, Chief Executive Officer at Oncopeptides AB. "We are committed to working closely with payers and healthcare providers to ensure that all appropriate patients who receive a PEPAXTO prescription have access to the drug".

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

Linda Holmström, Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com 
Cell phone: +46 70 873 40 95

About melphalan flufenamide

Melphalan flufenamide, also known as melflufen, is the first anticancer peptide-drug conjugate for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide uses innovative technology that links a peptide carrier to a cytotoxic agent, resulting in a lipophilic compound. Due to its high lipophilicity, melphalan flufenamide is distributed into cells. Melphalan flufenamide is designed to leverage aminopeptidases, which are overexpressed in multiple myeloma cells and cause the release of cytotoxic agents. Melphalan flufenamide is administered once monthly, by a thirty-minute infusion.

In the US, PEPAXTO (melphalan flufenamide) is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma, who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-monoclonal directed antibody. PEPAXTO is a registered trademark in the U.S.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently granted PEPAXTO (melphalan flufenamide, also known as melflufen), accelerated approval in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is the first drug originated from the Company's proprietary PDC-platform and is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program, including the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Melphalan flufenamide is the first anticancer peptide-drug conjugate for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The drug uses innovative technology that links a peptide carrier to a cytotoxic agent, resulting in a lipophilic compound. Due to its high lipophilicity, it is distributed into the cells. Melphalan flufenamide is designed to leverage aminopeptidases, enzymes which are overexpressed in myeloma cells and cause the release of the cytotoxic agents in the cells. Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-announces-that-the-first-patients-in-the-united-states-are-being-treated-with-pepaxto-,c3306521

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3306521/1386945.pdf

Press release - Oncopeptides announces that the first patients in the United States are being treated with PEPAXTO

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides announces that the first patients in the United States are being treated with PEPAXTO STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announced that PEPAXTO (melphalan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Set to Become the Gathering Place for Global ...
High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against XL Fleet Corp., and Certain ...
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $23.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange ...
PremFina and Microsoft AI Collaboration Sees 70% Customer Responses Handled Without Humans
Enterprise Ireland marking St. Patrick's Day with over 50 virtual trade events across the world and ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA