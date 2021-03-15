 

DGAP-News Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year 2020

Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year 2020

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Despite the effects of the pandemic, all economic indicators have improved.

- Consolidated turnover of €1,250.2 million (€1,182.5 million in 2019);

- EBITDA at €207.9 million (€191.3 million in 2019);

- EBIT at €169.5 million (€155.3 million in 2019);

- Group net profit at €123.6 million (€113.9 million in 2019)

Approval of the proposed dividend distribution of €0.56 per share.


Today the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2020, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on first call in Turin on 26 April 2021.

The Reply Group closed 2020 with a consolidated turnover of €1,250.2 million, an increase of 5.7% compared to €1,182.5 million in 2019.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €207.9 million, an increase of 8.7% compared to €191.3 million recorded at December 2019.

EBIT, from January to December, was at €169.5 million, which is an increase of 9.1% compared to €155.3 million at December 2019.

The Group net profit was at €123.6 million, an increase of 8.6% compared to the €113.9 million recorded in 2019.

Following the results achieved in 2020, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend distribution of €0.56 per share to the next Shareholders' Meeting, which will be payable on 5 May 2021, with the dividend date set on 3 May 2021 (record date 4 May 2021).

As at 31 December 2020, the Group's net financial position has been positive, at €158.7 million. As at 30 September 2020, the net financial position was positive, at €135.6 million.

"2020 - stated Mario Rizzante, Reply's Chairman of the Board - was a year marked by one of the most complex economic and social crises in contemporary history. Reply was able to react to this unimaginable moment of discontinuity by closing a financial year in growth. In recent months, despite the difficulties experienced in the various lockdowns, we have continued to invest, gaining additional market share in Europe, the UK and in North America, and we have added new expertise to our core offers in cloud, artificial intelligence, 5g, robotics and connected vehicles."

