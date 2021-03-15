Tallo Creates $10,000 Scholarship for High School Senior Impacted by the Pandemic

“Everyone has a right to chase their dreams, regardless of their socioeconomic status, background, or in this instance, a pandemic,” said Casey Welch, CEO and Co-founder of Tallo. “We hope that this scholarship will help a student who might have otherwise veered from their dreams because of COVID-strained finances stick to their plan and succeed wherever that takes them.”

With half of Americans having experienced at least one form of household income loss during the pandemic, Tallo , the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, announced today that it would award a $10,000 scholarship to a high school senior concerned about paying for college.

Tallo’s $10,000 Scholarship is currently open to all high school seniors planning to pursue higher education and enroll in Fall 2021. To qualify, students must be a current U.S. resident, have an up-to-date Tallo profile, and willing to share their story on national television if they’re selected as a finalist.

The application, open today through 11:59pm EDT on Saturday, March 27, 2021, requires students to submit a video responding to the following prompt: “2020 was a tough year for all of us. In a one to two minute video, tell us how the pandemic has impacted you and your family and how this scholarship will help you make your college dreams a reality.”

"During the last year, students across the nation have shown us just how resilient they really are,” said Janelle Duray, Executive Vice President of Jobs for America’s Graduates. “Many of our nation’s students have overcome unthinkable obstacles, often putting their family needs ahead of their own educational aspirations. JAG is proud to partner with Tallo as they continually engage students and remain attuned to their needs, ensuring every young person has a chance to succeed.”

As this is a need-based scholarship, note that special consideration will be given to students whose families have experienced financial loss during the pandemic.

For information or to apply, visit http://www.tallo.com/10k-scholarship.

About Tallo

Over 1.4 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com.

