 

Tallo Creates $10,000 Scholarship for High School Senior Impacted by the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 13:30  |   |   |   

With half of Americans having experienced at least one form of household income loss during the pandemic, Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, announced today that it would award a $10,000 scholarship to a high school senior concerned about paying for college.

“Everyone has a right to chase their dreams, regardless of their socioeconomic status, background, or in this instance, a pandemic,” said Casey Welch, CEO and Co-founder of Tallo. “We hope that this scholarship will help a student who might have otherwise veered from their dreams because of COVID-strained finances stick to their plan and succeed wherever that takes them.”

Tallo’s $10,000 Scholarship is currently open to all high school seniors planning to pursue higher education and enroll in Fall 2021. To qualify, students must be a current U.S. resident, have an up-to-date Tallo profile, and willing to share their story on national television if they’re selected as a finalist.

The application, open today through 11:59pm EDT on Saturday, March 27, 2021, requires students to submit a video responding to the following prompt: “2020 was a tough year for all of us. In a one to two minute video, tell us how the pandemic has impacted you and your family and how this scholarship will help you make your college dreams a reality.”

"During the last year, students across the nation have shown us just how resilient they really are,” said Janelle Duray, Executive Vice President of Jobs for America’s Graduates. “Many of our nation’s students have overcome unthinkable obstacles, often putting their family needs ahead of their own educational aspirations. JAG is proud to partner with Tallo as they continually engage students and remain attuned to their needs, ensuring every young person has a chance to succeed.”

As this is a need-based scholarship, note that special consideration will be given to students whose families have experienced financial loss during the pandemic.

For information or to apply, visit http://www.tallo.com/10k-scholarship.

About Tallo

Over 1.4 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tallo Creates $10,000 Scholarship for High School Senior Impacted by the Pandemic With half of Americans having experienced at least one form of household income loss during the pandemic, Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, announced today that it would award a $10,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
New Tech Elevator Campus to Help Dallas Residents Seize Booming Tech Opportunities
10.03.21
Set Your Child Up for Success: Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
09.03.21
Ohio Virtual Academy First Stride-Powered School Nationwide to Receive School Counselor RAMP Award
08.03.21
Stride, Inc. Supports President Biden’s Reopening Schools Plan
05.03.21
Trust a Leader in Online School … South Carolina Virtual Charter School Will Accept Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year on March 15
04.03.21
Join the Club! Stride Offers New Career Learning Experiences for High School Students
04.03.21
Experience Matters: Idaho Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
04.03.21
How Can You “Spot the Difference” in Online School? Go With One That Has Experience! Washington Virtual Academies-Omak Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022
04.03.21
Trust the Leader in Online School: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
03.03.21
Trust the Leader in Online School: Idaho Technical Career Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year