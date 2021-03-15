MetLife Elevates Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Role Through New Reporting Line to CEO

Dr. Pace, who was appointed to the Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer role in 2019, will also continue to report functionally to Human Resources and lead MetLife’s DEI global center of excellence. This dual reporting structure reinforces MetLife’s continued focus on diversifying its talent pipeline and cultivating an inclusive workplace that reflects an increasingly diverse customer base.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Dr. Cindy Pace, the company’s Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, will add a new reporting line directly to the CEO, underscoring the company’s commitment to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in its business strategy.

“MetLife recognizes that in order to compete now and in the future, our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion must permeate every part of the company,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “This reporting structure will ensure a holistic DEI approach that is aligned with our purpose and anchored to our business strategy. Dr. Pace is exceptionally well-suited to lead this expanded effort.”

On Tuesday, March 16, Dr. Pace will provide insights into MetLife’s DEI strategy during a diversity officer roundtable discussion at the “DEI: Expanding Opportunity in Insurance” conference, co-hosted by the American Council of Life Insurers, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, and the Life Insurance Council of New York.

