 

MetLife Elevates Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Role Through New Reporting Line to CEO

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Dr. Cindy Pace, the company’s Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, will add a new reporting line directly to the CEO, underscoring the company’s commitment to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in its business strategy.

Dr. Pace, who was appointed to the Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer role in 2019, will also continue to report functionally to Human Resources and lead MetLife’s DEI global center of excellence. This dual reporting structure reinforces MetLife’s continued focus on diversifying its talent pipeline and cultivating an inclusive workplace that reflects an increasingly diverse customer base.

“MetLife recognizes that in order to compete now and in the future, our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion must permeate every part of the company,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “This reporting structure will ensure a holistic DEI approach that is aligned with our purpose and anchored to our business strategy. Dr. Pace is exceptionally well-suited to lead this expanded effort.”

On Tuesday, March 16, Dr. Pace will provide insights into MetLife’s DEI strategy during a diversity officer roundtable discussion at the “DEI: Expanding Opportunity in Insurance” conference, co-hosted by the American Council of Life Insurers, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, and the Life Insurance Council of New York.

For more information on MetLife’s DEI efforts, visit MetLife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.



