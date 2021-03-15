 

Varex to Present at Oppenheimer Virtual Healthcare Conference

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that it is scheduled to present at an upcoming virtual investor conference.

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
 Varex will be presenting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:10 pm ET.
The webcast link is: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/vrex/2767017

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Sam Maheshwari, will provide an overview of Varex’s business and prospects. Varex’s presentation will be webcast and accessible to the public via the company's website at vareximaging.com. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation at the same website.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as a number of industrial applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.



