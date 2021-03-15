Veracyte Completes Acquisition of Decipher Biosciences

“Bringing Decipher into the Veracyte family marks a significant advance in achieving our vision of improving outcomes for patients all over the world at every step of their journey,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “By combining Decipher’s leadership in urologic cancers with our broad cancer genomic testing menu and best-in-class nCounter diagnostics platform, this combination further positions us to address key unmet needs across the care continuum for patients everywhere. We are thrilled to welcome the Decipher team as we embark on an exciting journey together.”

Veracyte, Inc . (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Decipher Biosciences, Inc. to further solidify its global leadership in genomic diagnostics, with an expanded reach into 7 of the 10 most common cancers in the United States, while accelerating revenue growth.

In connection with the closing of the acquisition, Dr. Tina Nova, previously president and chief executive officer at Decipher, has been appointed general manager, urologic cancers, at Veracyte. She and her team will continue to direct the company’s San Diego operations, which include a state-of-the-art CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the transaction, Veracyte acquired Decipher Biosciences for $600 million in cash paid to Decipher security holders and Decipher Biosciences has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veracyte.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).