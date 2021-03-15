 

Elys Game Technology to Participate at M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS) an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that management of Elys Game Technology, has been invited to present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. Management will also participate in an eSports/Gambling/Entertainment panel discussion hosted by Jack Vander Aarde, Research Analyst of Maxim Group.

The conference will take place on March 17th and 18th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EDT featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology will present along with many other important voices in the eSports/Gambling industry on Thursday, March 18th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. eastern time. To attend and access exclusive content, sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates, visitors may sign up for M-Vest HERE.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a global B2B gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

About M VEST LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Elys Game Technology to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
02.03.21
Elys Game Technology Comments on the Status of Legislation to Legalize Single Event Sports Betting in Canada
22.02.21
Elys Game Technology Extends Partnership with Sportradar to Provide Live U.S. Sports Data on its Betting Platform