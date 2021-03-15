 

SOL Global Announces First Green Tech Investment in Award-Winning Electric Motorcycle Company Damon Motorcycles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 13:32  |  43   |   |   

SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) today announces that it has completed an investment in Vancouver, Canada-based Damon Motorcycles (“Damon”), an award-winning electric motorcycle company whose bikes are powered by the world’s first all-electric multi-variant powertrain.

As announced by Damon in a news release dated March 10, 2021, Damon recently raised USD$30 million after completing a bridge financing round led by SOL Global, Benevolent Capital Partners, LLC, Zirmania Investments Limited, and other investors. Under the terms of its investment, SOL Global invested CAD$6.1 million into Damon at a CAD$114 million valuation cap. The units issued in connection with the financing will convert into common shares of Damon at the lesser of the CAD$114M valuation cap and a 20% discount to the price of Damon’s next financing or liquidity event. If Damon does not complete a financing or liquidity event by December 31, 2021, the units convert into common shares at a USD$50M valuation. As a result of its investment, SOL Global currently holds an approximate 5% interest in Damon.

Damon is unleashing the full potential of personal mobility for the world’s commuters. With its HyperDrive proprietary electric powertrain, the company has developed the world’s safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycles employing sensor fusion, robotics and artificial intelligence. All of Damon’s motorcycles come equipped with a variety of unique safety and rider comfort features, including CoPilot, a 360° advanced warning system utilizing a combination of cameras, radar, and non-visual sensors to inform the rider of impending obstacles, and Shift, which enables a rider to adjust handlebar and peg positions while their ride is underway. Damon’s HyperDrive motorcycles pack 200 horsepower and 200 Newton metres (148 pounds per foot) of torque, allowing the bikes to reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.

Damon’s motorcycles can be purchased on a subscription model, with the SX model coming in at $286 per month and the SE model costing $199 per month. A subscription service for the motorcycles is provided by FreedomRoad Financial and will run across all Damon models. Customers can choose from 24, 36, and 48-month subscription plans, providing customers with the freedom to exchange their HyperSport bike for updated models at the end of the subscription term.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SOL Global Announces First Green Tech Investment in Award-Winning Electric Motorcycle Company Damon Motorcycles SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) today announces that it has completed an investment in Vancouver, Canada-based Damon Motorcycles (“Damon”), an award-winning electric motorcycle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
SOL Global Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid to Repurchase up to 5% of its Common Shares
01.03.21
SOL Global Provides Notice of and Background to Litigation Commenced by Lender Seeking $550M+ on $50M 24-Month Loan