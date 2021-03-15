SOL Global Announces First Green Tech Investment in Award-Winning Electric Motorcycle Company Damon Motorcycles
SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) today announces that it has completed an investment in Vancouver, Canada-based Damon Motorcycles (“Damon”), an award-winning electric motorcycle company whose bikes are powered by the world’s first all-electric multi-variant powertrain.
As announced by Damon in a news release dated March 10, 2021, Damon recently raised USD$30 million after completing a bridge financing round led by SOL Global, Benevolent Capital Partners, LLC, Zirmania Investments Limited, and other investors. Under the terms of its investment, SOL Global invested CAD$6.1 million into Damon at a CAD$114 million valuation cap. The units issued in connection with the financing will convert into common shares of Damon at the lesser of the CAD$114M valuation cap and a 20% discount to the price of Damon’s next financing or liquidity event. If Damon does not complete a financing or liquidity event by December 31, 2021, the units convert into common shares at a USD$50M valuation. As a result of its investment, SOL Global currently holds an approximate 5% interest in Damon.
Damon is unleashing the full potential of personal mobility for the world’s commuters. With its HyperDrive proprietary electric powertrain, the company has developed the world’s safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycles employing sensor fusion, robotics and artificial intelligence. All of Damon’s motorcycles come equipped with a variety of unique safety and rider comfort features, including CoPilot, a 360° advanced warning system utilizing a combination of cameras, radar, and non-visual sensors to inform the rider of impending obstacles, and Shift, which enables a rider to adjust handlebar and peg positions while their ride is underway. Damon’s HyperDrive motorcycles pack 200 horsepower and 200 Newton metres (148 pounds per foot) of torque, allowing the bikes to reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.
Damon’s motorcycles can be purchased on a subscription model, with the SX model coming in at $286 per month and the SE model costing $199 per month. A subscription service for the motorcycles is provided by FreedomRoad Financial and will run across all Damon models. Customers can choose from 24, 36, and 48-month subscription plans, providing customers with the freedom to exchange their HyperSport bike for updated models at the end of the subscription term.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare