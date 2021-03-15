SOL Global Announces First Green Tech Investment in Award-Winning Electric Motorcycle Company Damon Motorcycles

SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) today announces that it has completed an investment in Vancouver, Canada-based Damon Motorcycles (“Damon”), an award-winning electric motorcycle company whose bikes are powered by the world’s first all-electric multi-variant powertrain.

As announced by Damon in a news release dated March 10, 2021, Damon recently raised USD$30 million after completing a bridge financing round led by SOL Global, Benevolent Capital Partners, LLC, Zirmania Investments Limited, and other investors. Under the terms of its investment, SOL Global invested CAD$6.1 million into Damon at a CAD$114 million valuation cap. The units issued in connection with the financing will convert into common shares of Damon at the lesser of the CAD$114M valuation cap and a 20% discount to the price of Damon’s next financing or liquidity event. If Damon does not complete a financing or liquidity event by December 31, 2021, the units convert into common shares at a USD$50M valuation. As a result of its investment, SOL Global currently holds an approximate 5% interest in Damon.