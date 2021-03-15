 

Everi Appoints Kate Lowenhar-Fisher Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer – General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:30  |  13   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced the appointment of Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer – General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, effective March 22, 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Ms. Lowenhar-Fisher will have responsibility for the Company’s legal and regulatory compliance affairs and will report to Everi’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rumbolz.

Ms. Lowenhar-Fisher brings extensive expertise in the casino gaming industry to Everi, including more than 18 years of corporate legal and regulatory compliance experience on behalf of gaming equipment suppliers and casino operators. She most recently served as an Equity Member in the Las Vegas office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, where she chaired the firm’s Gaming & Hospitality Practice Group. During her time at Dickinson Wright, she advised clients on a wide range of corporate and gaming issues, such as financings, mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions and internet gaming. She also was a member of the legal team that wrote the definitive book on casino gaming law in the United States, having co-authored the 2016–2020 editions of the LexisNexis publication “Gaming Law and Practice.” Prior to joining Dickinson Wright, Ms. Lowenhar-Fisher served as a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP, where she specialized in gaming law and commercial transactions.

Michael Rumbolz said, “We are delighted to welcome Kate to the Everi team at this exciting time in the ongoing evolution of our Company and our industry. Her extensive experience across a comprehensive range of corporate issues and deep knowledge of the gaming industry’s unique regulatory and compliance standards will be vital assets for our business going forward. With Everi’s growth focus and future expansion opportunities, we are fortunate to welcome to our team someone with Kate’s experience in so many aspects of gaming and corporate law. We look forward to the benefit of her counsel and contributions.”

Ms. Lowenhar-Fisher is a member of the International Association of Gaming Advisors and the International Masters of Gaming Law. She also sits on the boards of both the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and the Nevada PEP. She holds a B.A. in International Relations from Stanford University, a J.D. from the Emory University School of Law and is admitted to the bar in both Nevada and California.

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment products and trusted gaming technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi's mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and their players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent provider of comprehensive financial products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, regulatory and intelligence software, and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make its customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Everi Holdings Inc. – Media Relations:

Dona Cassese
VP of Marketing
dona.cassese@everi.com

Everi Holdings Inc. – Investor Relations:

William Pfund
SVP, Investor Relations
702-676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy
212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everi Appoints Kate Lowenhar-Fisher Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer – General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Everi Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
23.02.21
Everi Holdings to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 9 and Host Conference Call and Webcast