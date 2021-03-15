Bionano Genomics to Present at Several Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that company management will present virtually at the following investor conferences:



Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, March 16-18, 2021

º Company management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:20 am ET.

Maxim Group’s Emerging Growth Conference, March 17-19, 2021.

º The presentation will be available to all registered participants of the conference on March 17th - 19th

Webcasts will be available following each event on the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/ and will be archived on Bionano’s website for 30 days following the event.