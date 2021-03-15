 

Opinion of the supervisory board of Arco Vara AS regarding the mandatory takeover bid

This opinion of the supervisory board of Arco Vara AS (“Arco Vara”) has been formulated on 15 March 2021 conforming to clause 171 of the Securities Market Act and clause 21 of the Minister of Finance’s 28.05.2002 regulation no. 71 “Rules of a takeover bid” regarding the mandatory takeover bid publicised on 2 March 2021 for acquiring the shares of Arco Vara (“Bid”) by OÜ ALARMO KAPITAL (“Offeror”).

Members of Arco Vara supervisory board are Tarmo Sild (chairman of the supervisory board), Allar Niinepuu, Hillar-Peeter Luitsalu, Kert Keskpaik and Steven Yaroslav Gorelik.

The supervisory board, having examined the prospectus and notice of the Bid, is of the following opinion:

  1. Agreements and other connections between the Offeror and the supervisory board and management board members

From members of the supervisory board, Tarmo Sild and Allar Niinepuu are connected to the Offeror. Tarmo Sild and Allar Niinepuu are management board members of the Offeror. Tarmo Sild is a management board member, shareholder and actual beneficiary of Aia Tänav OÜ, 50% shareholder of the Offeror. Allar Niinepuu is a management board member, shareholder and actual beneficiary of Kavass OÜ, 50% shareholder of the Offeror.

Arco Vara management board member (Miko-Ove Niinemäe) and rest of the members of the supervisory board (Hillar-Peeter Luitsalu, Kert Keskpaik and Steven Yaroslav Gorelik) have no agreement or other connections with the Offeror.

  1. Election or appointment of supervisory board and management board members

No supervisory board or management board member of Arco Vara has been elected or appointed on a proposal of or by the Offeror.

Members of the supervisory board Tarmo Sild, Allar Niinepuu, Hillar-Peeter Luitsalu, Kert Keskpaik and Steven Yaroslav Gorelik were elected to the supervisory board by the general meeting held on 30 April 2020 on the proposal of Arco Vara shareholders.

Member of the management board Miko-Ove Niinemäe was elected to the management board by the supervisory board on the 30 April 2020 supervisory board meeting.

  1. Conflicts of interests and risk-management measures

No Arco Vara supervisory board member or management board member has the right to any reimbursements that would depend on the Bid or its results and that would bring about conflict of interest for the supervisory board or management board members regarding the Bid.

