Paltalk, Inc. to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

During this virtual conference, Paltalk will present along with other voices in the multimedia social app industry. The conference will also include healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play, and industrial executives setting new standards. To attend and access exclusive content, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

JERICHO, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk”, “we,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PALT), a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, announced today that Jason Katz, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference , presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST featuring roundtable discussions moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

To learn more about presenting and attending, sign up for M-Vest HERE.



About Paltalk, Inc. (OTCQB: PALT)



Paltalk is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com.



ABOUT M VEST LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

