 

XpresSpa Group and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Announce the Opening of XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facilities at Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport

Pre-security locations allow access to all passengers, regardless of airline

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, announces the opening of two XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facilities today, located at Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport. This agreement will be administered by MarketPlace Development, the contractor overseeing the concessions program at Dulles International and Reagan National on behalf of the Airports Authority.

“We have seen growing interest from airport customers in having COVID testing in airports, as more countries require visitors to have a negative COVID test prior to traveling,” said John E. Potter, president and chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “We are excited to offer passengers this service and hope it will make their journeys easier and help rebuild confidence in flying.”

At Dulles International, XpresCheck is a pop-up facility located pre-security in the main terminal on the baggage claim level, near door 2. Nine separate testing rooms will have the capacity to administer more than 500 tests per day. At Reagan National, XpresCheck is a pop-up facility in the existing XpresSpa location pre-security in National Hall near Terminal B. Four separate testing rooms will have the capacity to administer over 300 tests per day.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have opened these two XpresCheck facilities in Washington, D.C. Our focus remains providing reliable and convenient testing for all airline employees and passengers to ensure they feel safe and confident when traveling through our nation’s capital.”

COVID-19 testing options at both airports includes the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test, with test results available immediately, and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, with results available typically in one to three days. Health insurance is not accepted on-site, but documentation will be provided to allow testing claims to be submitted directly to health insurance companies by the passenger. Tests are available on a walk-in basis or by appointments, which can be made by visiting https://www.xprescheck.com/.

