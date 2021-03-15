 

Sono-Tek Announces Preliminary Revenue and Operating Income for Fiscal Year 2021 and Provides First Quarter FY2022 Revenue Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021   

Record Revenue Growth Expected for Fiscal Year 2022 

MILTON, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced preliminary sales and operating income for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021.

Preliminary sales for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 were approximately $14.9 million, compared to sales of $15.4 million for the previous fiscal year, a decrease of 4%.  The Company’s preliminary operating income for the year ended February 28, 2021 is expected to be approximately $1.1 million, matching the Company’s historic high set in the prior fiscal year. 

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Sono-Tek’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are extremely pleased with the ongoing strength of our business in spite of our initial concerns about the global impact of Covid-19 that began at the start of our fiscal year last March. I applaud all of our team members who worked together to rapidly install a hybrid work approach for many job functions, including conducting numerous virtual sales “calls” with new and existing customers. Our Service Team also worked out creative ways of installing and commissioning extremely complicated equipment at customer sites over the internet.

"Over the course of the year, we were able to maintain sales levels even though approximately $4.0 million of additional anticipated sales were cancelled or deferred to FY2022 by our customers due to Covid-19. We reported positive gains in all quarters over the prior fiscal year’s results, except for the fourth quarter.  In the prior fiscal year, the fourth quarter included the shipment of the largest order in our history. We recorded two significant orders in FY 2021, which were previously announced. One was a major shipment to a European textile consortium, and our current backlog contains the other, which is a repeat order for an additional 6-axis robot machine that is scheduled for delivery later in the current fiscal year,” continued Dr. Coccio.

“We continue to see a widening of several opportunity areas for our technology, including advanced energy applications such as fuel cells and developing hydrogen applications, innovative medical device applications related to rapid testing and genomics, and high precision and challenging semiconductor coating applications. Internally, we continued to strengthen our technical and marketing teams and broaden the scope of our digital factory operations. We ended fiscal 2021 with a strong cash balance and minimal debt, after paying off the mortgage on our manufacturing facility three years in advance. 

