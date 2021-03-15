 

C-Bond Systems Promotes Allison Tomek to President and Member of its Board of Directors

Tomek joined the Company in 2018 as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary

HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that it has promoted Allison Tomek to President of the Company and added her as a member of its Board of Directors. She joined C-Bond Systems in March 2018 as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary. She will continue to report to Scott R. Silverman, the Company’s Chairman and CEO.

Tomek has over 20 years of experience in various leadership roles including corporate communications, investor relations, corporate governance, business development, and strategic planning, including Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for PositiveID Corporation and Applied Digital Solutions, and Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Andrx Corporation, among others.

Tomek will succeed Vince Pugliese as the Company’s President and board member.

“I am very pleased to have Allison, who I have worked with for the better part of the last 15 years, help me lead and shape the growth strategy and future of C-Bond,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “Allison’s collaborative approach, fresh perspective, and ability to garner trust and respect from shareholders and employees alike will be a benefit to our leadership team and the Company overall.”

Tomek stated, “I am excited to take on this challenge to help propel C-Bond to the next level. We have unique technologies, great products, and a strong core team. This is a pivotal juncture for the Company as revenue growth is paramount for 2021 and beyond. I am dedicated to working with our team on the execution of our strategy, which is integral for C-Bond’s future success.”

Silverman continued, “On behalf of the Company, the Board of Directors, our partners, and employees, I wish to thank Vince for his dedicated service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that Allison’s collaborative approach, fresh perspective, and ability to garner trust and respect from shareholders and employees alike will be a benefit to our leadership team and the Company overall; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to retain key employees and consultants; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. 

