 

Biotechs Step Up Development Activities as U.S. Government Prioritizes Availability Of COVID-19 Vaccines

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent pandemic, in one way, is like the WWIII we were hoping would never come. The whole world is fighting…  not against each other, but against a common enemy. Never has there been a conflict where all nations are seeking to win, and where industry and governments are rising to the challenge. Billions of dollars and man hours are all focused on creating the 'atom bomb' that can end this war, once and for all. Researchers across the globe are working to develop a vaccine 24/7. Currently, as of March 11, 2021, there are 93 candidate vaccines and 25 candidate vaccines in stage 3 clinical trials. So far, 12 vaccines have been authorized across several countries. Vaccines are our atom bomb.  In the U.S. there are presently 3 vaccines being deployed. An update on WebMD said: "The FDA granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 years of age and older on Dec. 11, 2020. The push to distribute it to all 50 states began the following day in operation that was months in the making. A week later, the same authorization was granted to a vaccine by Moderna. In late February, 2021, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine became the third vaccine to get FDA approval."   Active biotech companies in the market this week include Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCPK: LMNGF) (CSE: BIOV), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).

The WebMD article continued: "The CDC has recommended that health care workers and the elderly be the first to receive the vaccine. It could be spring or even summer before enough of the vaccine can be manufactured to help inoculate the general public.  Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown over 90% efficacy and require two doses which are administered several weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson requires just one shot and is 85% effective. China and Russia have both developed their own vaccines which are being used in other countries."

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCPK: LMNGF) (CSE: BIOV.CNQ) BREAKING NEWS:  BIOVAXYS ENTERS MAJOR BIOPRODUCTION AGREEMENT WITH WUXI BIOLOGICS (HONG KONG) LTD. TO SYNTHESIZE PROTEINS FOR ITS SARS-COV-2 VACCINE AND COVID-T IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC PROGRAMS - BioVaxys Technology Corp. ("BioVaxys") the world leader in haptenized protein vaccines for antiviral and cancer applications, announced today that it has entered into a major bioproduction agreement with WuXi Biologics Limited ("WuXi"), a leading global Contract Development and Research Organization ("CDMO") and business unit of Shanghai-based Wuxi AppTec, to produce SARS-CoV-2 s-proteins required by BioVaxys for BVX-0320, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and for its Covid-T immunodiagnostic program.

