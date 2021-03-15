Chief Medical Officer of electroCore, Inc. Peter Staats, M.D. Describes Potential At-Home Solutions to Reduce Common COVID-19 Symptoms Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 15.03.2021, 13:56 | 79 | 0 | 0 15.03.2021, 13:56 | Amid the vaccine roll out, 97,309 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the CDC. Peter Staats, M.D. Chief Medical Officer of electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), outlines common COVID-19 symptoms and at-home steps that can be discussed with health care providers to reduce symptoms. At-home steps to reduce COVID-19 symptoms: Confusion and Brain Fog: Although brain fog is not a true medical condition, it is a common symptom for many COVID-19 patients. Confusion and brain fog can be very frustrating and cause forgetfulness, cognitive decline, memory problems, inability to focus, haziness, and can even make sufferers feel exhausted. While there is no simple treatment for confusion and brain fog, plenty of sleep often is suggested to help promote good brain health. A healthy diet is recommended and encouraged, and when ready, physical activity and memory exercises can help jumpstart brain alertness.

Although brain fog is not a true medical condition, it is a common symptom for many COVID-19 patients. Confusion and brain fog can be very frustrating and cause forgetfulness, cognitive decline, memory problems, inability to focus, haziness, and can even make sufferers feel exhausted. While there is no simple treatment for confusion and brain fog, plenty of sleep often is suggested to help promote good brain health. A healthy diet is recommended and encouraged, and when ready, physical activity and memory exercises can help jumpstart brain alertness. Migraines: Traditional anti-inflammatory therapies like Advil and Tylenol may be a treatment option for many people. In addition, FDA cleared gammaCore Sapphire (nVNS) may be considered for appropriate patients. nVNS has been shown to decrease the pain of a migraine attack and can also prevent attacks from starting. gammaCore Sapphire is a handheld, rechargeable, portable device designed to non-invasively stimulate the vagus nerve. gammaCore Sapphire is cleared for preventive treatment of cluster headache, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (age 12 and older) and adult patients.

Traditional anti-inflammatory therapies like Advil and Tylenol may be a treatment option for many people. In addition, FDA cleared gammaCore Sapphire (nVNS) may be considered for appropriate patients. nVNS has been shown to decrease the pain of a migraine attack and can also prevent attacks from starting. gammaCore Sapphire is a handheld, rechargeable, portable device designed to non-invasively stimulate the vagus nerve. gammaCore Sapphire is cleared for preventive treatment of cluster headache, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (age 12 and older) and adult patients. Cough: According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drinking lots of warm fluids, like tea and broth is a beneficial nonmedical treatment in lessening coughs. Cough drops or hard candies help reduce the urge to cough. OTC cough suppressants like Dextromethorphan can be helpful for some patients as well.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drinking lots of warm fluids, like tea and broth is a beneficial nonmedical treatment in lessening coughs. Cough drops or hard candies help reduce the urge to cough. OTC cough suppressants like Dextromethorphan can be helpful for some patients as well. Trouble Breathing: If you are experiencing new onset shortness of breath it is important to speak with your health care provider as this can be a sign of many types of problems. gammaCore Sapphire TM CV (nVNS) received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in July, 2020 to treat patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing aggravation of asthma-related symptoms such as reduced airflow for whom approved drug therapies provide insufficient relief. gammaCore Sapphire CV offers 12 treatments per day for up to 3 months and may help achieve improved airflow. Physicians may choose to prescribe gammaCore Sapphire CV to ease such symptoms while waiting for COVID-19 test results.

gammaCore Sapphire CV (nVNS) received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in July, 2020 to treat patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing aggravation of asthma-related symptoms such as reduced airflow for whom approved drug therapies provide insufficient relief. gammaCore Sapphire CV offers 12 treatments per day for up to 3 months and may help achieve improved airflow. Physicians may choose to prescribe gammaCore Sapphire CV to ease such symptoms while waiting for COVID-19 test results. Fever: As the body’s natural response to kill infection, a slight fever is a sign that the body is trying to fight the infection on its own. Low level fevers are generally not a bad thing and can be reduced with Tylenol and Motrin if indicated. Always consult with your healthcare provider if fevers spike past 102 degrees.

As the body’s natural response to kill infection, a slight fever is a sign that the body is trying to fight the infection on its own. Low level fevers are generally not a bad thing and can be reduced with Tylenol and Motrin if indicated. Always consult with your healthcare provider if fevers spike past 102 degrees. Joint Pain: Persistent joint pain can be a debilitating condition and can affect quality of life, so it is important to consult a medial professional. Anti-inflammatory medications like Advil and Aleve are known to relieve and help reduce joint pain. Exercise is an ongoing way to reduce the pain and strengthen the weakened muscles around joints.

Persistent joint pain can be a debilitating condition and can affect quality of life, so it is important to consult a medial professional. Anti-inflammatory medications like Advil and Aleve are known to relieve and help reduce joint pain. Exercise is an ongoing way to reduce the pain and strengthen the weakened muscles around joints. Inability to Wake or Stay Awake: Exhaustion and sedation are very common problems associated with COVID-19. As the body is fighting the virus, try to avoid exertion by discontinuing even the simplest most mundane tasks. Patients should generally load up on drinks high in electrolytes to replenish fluids and minerals lost while fighting the infection.

Exhaustion and sedation are very common problems associated with COVID-19. As the body is fighting the virus, try to avoid exertion by discontinuing even the simplest most mundane tasks. Patients should generally load up on drinks high in electrolytes to replenish fluids and minerals lost while fighting the infection. Monitor your Health Post-Infection: Unfortunately, long-haul COVID-19 symptoms are very common, even for people who experienced a mild case initially. If symptoms continue for longer than expected, consult with your health care provider and reference the above tips. “Remember, continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and avoid large indoor social gatherings even after you’ve been vaccinated,” adds Staats. “Don’t second guess whether your pain is real. Whether COVID-19 is in its early stages or you are a COVID-19 long-hauler experiencing the same or new symptoms, keep in close touch with your healthcare provider.” Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

electroCore Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer