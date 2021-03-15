Alaska Communications Stockholders Approve Merger with ATN International, Inc.

After certification by the inspector of elections, the final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K, which will also be available at www.sec.gov .

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) (“Alaska Communications” or the “Company”) announced that, based on the preliminary voting results from a special meeting of stockholders held on Friday, March 12, 2021, Alaska Communications’ stockholders have approved the adoption of the previously announced merger agreement relating to the proposed transaction between Alaska Communications and a newly formed entity created by ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) (“ATN”) and ATN’s financial partner Freedom 3 Capital, LLC (“F3C”), whereby Alaska Communications will become a consolidated, majority owned and operated subsidiary of ATN.

Approval by Alaska Communications’ stockholders is a condition to closing of the merger. Consummation of the merger remains subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The Company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

About ATN International, Inc.

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.