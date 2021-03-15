Robotic Assistance Devices Published Case Study Regarding Security and Cost Savings at Client Citrus Construction

Construction companies, property managers and contractors are repeatedly plagued by the costly and dangerous instances of theft, vagrancy and trash dumping on their active job sites and properties. RAD’s ROSA is a breakthrough in autonomous security devices, complementing and at times outright replacing traditional security guards. “ROSA is doing the same or better than having a security guard in place,” Van Haute concluded.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has published a case study featuring RAD’s client Citrus Construction, a subsidiary of The Richman Group, the seventh largest rental apartment owner in the US. This case study outlines how the deployment of RAD’s ROSA has had a positive impact on the company’s job sites. Greg Van Haute, Vice President at Citrus Construction states “…we’re paying a fraction of what we were paying before. More importantly, we’ve seen a drop in crime”.

“This case study is absolute validation towards everything that we have built into the RAD ecosystem,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “The cost savings and enhanced security profile that Citrus Construction is experiencing with just a few ROSAs is what we envision for every business, large or small.”

The Richman Group has indicated that they plan to share these successful results with its 100+ managed residential properties and their other construction projects. “RAD is just scratching the surface of the massive US construction market. There is so much potential in the construction services industry, and we expect that ROSA and the other RAD solutions will be warmly received as they were with Citrus Construction,” Reinharz concluded. According to Statista, in 2020, new construction in the United States was valued at just over $1.36 trillion.

The complete case study can be accessed online at

https://roboticassistancedevices.com/case-study-citrus-construction/

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.