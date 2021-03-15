 

Horizon Therapeutics plc Completes Acquisition of Viela Bio, Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Viela Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIE) (“Viela”).

“The Viela acquisition provides multiple opportunities to drive long-term growth and solidify our future as an innovation-driven biotech company,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “With its deep, mid-stage biologics pipeline, strong R&D team and on-market medicine UPLIZNA, Viela is a strong complementary strategic fit with our pipeline, commercial portfolio and therapeutic areas of focus. It also gives us tremendous potential to make an even greater impact on the lives of people with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.”

Strategic Rationale

  • Adds to commercial rare disease medicine portfolio with UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon)
    • UPLIZNA is the first and only FDA-approved B-cell-depleting humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), a rare, severe, autoimmune disease that attacks the optic nerve, spinal cord and brain stem, which leads to loss of vision and paralysis, in adults who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.
  • Strengthens current R&D capability by adding a team with early-stage research, translational and clinical development capabilities along with deep scientific knowledge in autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.
  • Adds deep, mid-stage biologics pipeline focused primarily on autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.
    • The current Viela pipeline includes four therapeutic candidates currently in nine development programs.
      • UPLIZNA
        • Phase 3 trials in myasthenia gravis, a chronic, rare autoimmune neuromuscular disease and in IgG4-related disease, a group of disorders marked by tumor-like swelling and fibrosis of affected organs.
        • Phase 2 trial for kidney transplant desensitization (paused due to COVID-19).
      • VIB4920
        • Investigational fusion protein designed to block a key co-stimulatory pathway involved in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
        • Phase 2b trial in Sjögren’s syndrome and Phase 2 trials for kidney transplant rejection and rheumatoid arthritis.
      • VIB7734
        • Investigational human monoclonal antibody designed to deplete plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), a cell type believed to be critical to the pathogenesis of multiple autoimmune diseases.
        • Phase 2 trial for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) expected to begin in the first half of 2021.
        • Phase 1 study for the treatment of COVID-19-related acute lung injury.
      • VIB1116
        • Monoclonal antibody for autoimmune diseases expected to begin Phase 1 first-in-human trial in mid-2021.

Transaction details

