Horizon Therapeutics plc Completes Acquisition of Viela Bio, Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Viela Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIE) (“Viela”).

“The Viela acquisition provides multiple opportunities to drive long-term growth and solidify our future as an innovation-driven biotech company,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “With its deep, mid-stage biologics pipeline, strong R&D team and on-market medicine UPLIZNA, Viela is a strong complementary strategic fit with our pipeline, commercial portfolio and therapeutic areas of focus. It also gives us tremendous potential to make an even greater impact on the lives of people with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.”

Strategic Rationale