ReNew Power Announces Its Addition to the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network of Companies Leading in the Area of Technology-Enabled, Sustainable Growth

ReNew Power (“ReNew” or “the Company”), India’s leading renewable energy company, today announced that it has been named to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network, which recognizes companies using new technologies to achieve environmentally sustainable, community supportive, profitable growth. In announcing ReNew’s appointment, the WEF specifically noted the Company’s recent investments in digital analytics and machine learning to increase the power yield, and decrease the downtime, of its solar and wind generation assets, as factors in its appointment. ReNew is one of only two Indian companies to be recognized by the Global Lighthouse Network this year.

As announced on February 24, 2021, ReNew has entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: RMGB, RMGBW, RMGBU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in ReNew becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

ReNew’s Hubli facility was specifically nominated as a Global Lighthouse for its groundbreaking work in development and deployment of advanced analytics and machine learning solutions to increase the yield of ReNew’s wind and solar assets. The technology deployment helped ReNew improve employee productivity by 31% and reduce downtime for its assets by 31%, without incurring any additional capital expenditure.

Speaking about the honor, Mr. Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReNew Power said, “We are delighted to be named a Global Lighthouse company by the World Economic Forum. The recognition is a testament to our transformation efforts as we embark on our journey to become a data driven, clean energy enterprise supporting India’s clean energy transition. As we gain scale, we will embrace technology even further, in a manner that helps us respond better to disruptions, prepare for shifts in supply-demand balance, and prioritize workforce development.”