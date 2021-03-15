 

Travelers Institute Announces Spring 2021 Virtual Programming

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced additional events in its “Wednesdays with Woodward” virtual series. The upcoming webinars will explore a variety of topics, including: COVID-19 vaccines; technology, data and analytics in the insurance industry; and a behind-the-scenes look at the Travelers Championship. All events are free and open to the public, and participants can register on the Travelers Institute website.

“Our virtual series offers an interactive platform with leading experts from diverse disciplines speaking on topics relevant to our audience’s personal and professional lives,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “We’re grateful for the invaluable knowledge and experience that our partners continue to bring to these events, and we’re looking forward to sharing more of their perspectives in this year’s programming.”

The lineup will continue Wednesday, March 17, at 1 p.m. ET, with “Are You Recruiting Military Spouses Yet?” Hosted by Woodward, the webinar will explore how employers can include spouses of active-duty military members and veterans in their outreach and recruitment plans. The event will feature the following speakers:

  • Col. Matthew F. Amidon, USMCR, Director, Military Service Initiative, George W. Bush Institute
  • Colleen Deere, Executive Director, American Corporate Partners
  • Jim McMahon, Lead, Military & Veteran Outreach, Travelers

“In recent years, we have made great strides in decreasing veteran unemployment rates, and it’s time we make the same effort for military spouses,” said Amidon. “I look forward to discussing how the public and private sectors can continue to take action to help America’s heroes and their family members find meaningful employment.”

Additional webinars include:

  • March 31 – “The Art and Science of Behavior Change,” with Dr. Kit Delgado, Associate Director, Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics, University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Susan Kartiko, Assistant Professor of Surgery, the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences; and Dr. Jay Winsten, Director, Initiative on Communication Strategies for Public Health, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
  • April 14 – “A Hopeful Spring: Vaccine Successes and Outlook,” with Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health
  • April 28 – “Future Ready: Trends in Personal Insurance Distribution,” with Loree Toedman, Vice President – Field Sales, Personal Insurance, Travelers; and Jay Gauthier, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Direct Markets, Personal Insurance, Travelers
  • May 5 – “Behind the Scenes at the Travelers Championship,” with Nathan Grube, Executive Director, Greater Hartford Community Foundation, Inc., and Tournament Director, Travelers Championship; and Andy F. Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Travelers
  • May 12 – “Small Business – Big Opportunity,” with Thomas M. Sullivan, Vice President, Small Business Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; and Eric Nordquist, Executive Vice President and President, Small Commercial and Business Insurance Business Centers, Travelers
  • May 19 – “The Data-Driven Enterprise: Transforming Business in the Digital Age,” with Dr. Tom Davenport, Author, “The AI Advantage”; President’s Distinguished Professor, Information Technology and Management, Babson College; Co-Founder, International Institute for Analytics; Fellow, MIT Initiative for the Digital Economy; and Senior Advisor, Deloitte Analytics; and Mojgan Lefebvre, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Travelers
  • June 9 – “A Bright Future: Tackling a Global Pandemic,” with Dr. Mark McClellan, former FDA Commissioner; Robert J. Margolis Professor of Business, Medicine and Policy, and founding Director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, Duke University

To learn more about the Travelers Institute or to register for an event, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

Disclaimer

