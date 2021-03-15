Travelers Institute Announces Spring 2021 Virtual Programming

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced additional events in its “Wednesdays with Woodward” virtual series. The upcoming webinars will explore a variety of topics, including: COVID-19 vaccines; technology, data and analytics in the insurance industry; and a behind-the-scenes look at the Travelers Championship. All events are free and open to the public, and participants can register on the Travelers Institute website.

“Our virtual series offers an interactive platform with leading experts from diverse disciplines speaking on topics relevant to our audience’s personal and professional lives,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “We’re grateful for the invaluable knowledge and experience that our partners continue to bring to these events, and we’re looking forward to sharing more of their perspectives in this year’s programming.”