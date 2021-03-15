 

Riot Blockchain Announces Production and Operations Updates and Purchase of Bitmain S19j Antminers for October 2021 Delivery

Q4 2020 Production of 302 Bitcoin, January 2021 Production of 125 Bitcoin, February 2021 Production of 179 Bitcoin

Castle Rock, CO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), one of the leading Nasdaq listed public bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces an operations update that includes unaudited bitcoin (“BTC“) production update through February 2021 and updated miner acquisition and delivery activity.

Production Update

  • The Company produced 302 newly mined BTC during Q4 2020 and 1,005 newly minted BTC during the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • January 2021 - the Company produced 125 newly mined BTC, an increase of 23% over December 2020 production.
  • February 2021 - the Company produced 179 newly mined BTC, an increase of 43% over January 2021 production.

The current global shortage of ASIC mining equipment has held the current network-wide hash rate at lower levels, creating a beneficial mining environment for miners currently operating, especially those operating at scale.  Future changes in network-wide difficulty rate or hash rate will impact all BTC miners, including Riot, in their production of BTC.

The Company currently plans to provide recurring monthly operational updates and unaudited production results through the end of 2021. These production updates are intended to keep shareholders informed of Riot’s substantial operational growth as it continues to deploy its expanding mining fleet.

New Miner Acquisitions

The Company is pleased to announce the purchase of 1,500 S19j (90 TH) Pro Antminers from Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”), which are scheduled for delivery in October 2021. Once deployed, these 1,500 miners, combined with the additional 25,400 miners scheduled to be received during 2021 under previously announced purchase orders, are expected to achieve an estimated aggregate bitcoin mining hash rate capacity of 4.0 EH/s.  The aggregate of these miners will utilize approximately 127 MW of energy with an overall estimated operational efficiency of approximately 32.38 ±% 5 joules per terahash (J/TH).  The Company is continuously monitoring opportunities for strategic hash rate growth.

Disclaimer

