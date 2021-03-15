Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Strengthens Board of Directors With Three New Members

“I am thrilled to welcome these highly successful and talented executives to our Board of Directors,” said Brad Forth, Chairman of Shoals Technologies. “Lori, Toni and Ty provide Shoals with invaluable expertise in renewable energy, energy technology and infrastructure, and talent management. With success building companies internationally and domestically, we will significantly benefit from their guidance in the future growth of Shoals’ corporate strategy and the execution of our global aspirations in the coming years.”

Ms. Sundberg is Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Western Digital Corporation, leading key global human resources initiatives and people strategies. Ms. Sundberg has more than 30 years of experience in developing and aligning HR strategy with business needs. She has led large corporate initiatives focused on culture, organization effectiveness, diversity, leadership development, merger and acquisition, and total rewards. Before joining Western Digital, she served as SVP, Global Human Resources at Jacobs, a global provider of technical, professional and construction services. Sundberg has also served as SVP, Human Resources and Ethics at Arizona Public Services Company, the largest electric utility in Arizona, and advanced through a series of HR leadership roles at American Express. Ms. Sundberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Brigham Young University.

Mr. Volpe is Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Falck Renewables S.p.A., a global leader in the development, design, construction and management of renewable energy plants and infrastructure. Under his leadership, the company expanded geographically in Europe and the U.S. with growth in wind and solar energy, and into the energy flexibility and efficiency sectors in Italy, implementing a significant investment plan in both digital and physical assets. Prior to Falck Renewables, Mr. Volpe served in various senior leadership positions at Enel Green Power (EGP). As President and Chief Executive Officer of EGP North America, Mr. Volpe led the company’s portfolio diversification geothermal, solar, mini-hydro, wind, and biomass, and built pipelines of projects in various technologies. Substantial growth in installed capacity and gross margin allowed EGP NA to become a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in the United States and Canada. He graduated magna cum laude in Management, Economics and Industrial Engineering, at Polytechnic of Milan and obtained his MBA from Columbia Business School.