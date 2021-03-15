 

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Strengthens Board of Directors With Three New Members

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:49  |  45   |   |   

Seasoned Executives Bring Added International and Domestic Expertise in Renewable Energy, Technology, Infrastructure, and Talent Management

PORTLAND, Tenn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced that Ms. Lori Sundberg, Mr. Toni Volpe and Mr. Ty Daul will be joining its Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome these highly successful and talented executives to our Board of Directors,” said Brad Forth, Chairman of Shoals Technologies. “Lori, Toni and Ty provide Shoals with invaluable expertise in renewable energy, energy technology and infrastructure, and talent management. With success building companies internationally and domestically, we will significantly benefit from their guidance in the future growth of Shoals’ corporate strategy and the execution of our global aspirations in the coming years.”

Ms. Sundberg is Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Western Digital Corporation, leading key global human resources initiatives and people strategies. Ms. Sundberg has more than 30 years of experience in developing and aligning HR strategy with business needs. She has led large corporate initiatives focused on culture, organization effectiveness, diversity, leadership development, merger and acquisition, and total rewards. Before joining Western Digital, she served as SVP, Global Human Resources at Jacobs, a global provider of technical, professional and construction services. Sundberg has also served as SVP, Human Resources and Ethics at Arizona Public Services Company, the largest electric utility in Arizona, and advanced through a series of HR leadership roles at American Express. Ms. Sundberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Brigham Young University.

Mr. Volpe is Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Falck Renewables S.p.A., a global leader in the development, design, construction and management of renewable energy plants and infrastructure. Under his leadership, the company expanded geographically in Europe and the U.S. with growth in wind and solar energy, and into the energy flexibility and efficiency sectors in Italy, implementing a significant investment plan in both digital and physical assets. Prior to Falck Renewables, Mr. Volpe served in various senior leadership positions at Enel Green Power (EGP). As President and Chief Executive Officer of EGP North America, Mr. Volpe led the company’s portfolio diversification geothermal, solar, mini-hydro, wind, and biomass, and built pipelines of projects in various technologies. Substantial growth in installed capacity and gross margin allowed EGP NA to become a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in the United States and Canada. He graduated magna cum laude in Management, Economics and Industrial Engineering, at Polytechnic of Milan and obtained his MBA from Columbia Business School.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Strengthens Board of Directors With Three New Members Seasoned Executives Bring Added International and Domestic Expertise in Renewable Energy, Technology, Infrastructure, and Talent ManagementPORTLAND, Tenn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
3
Shoals Technologies Group - Solar-Elektrik auf höchstem Niveau