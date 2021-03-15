 

Aton Resources Announces Retirement of CEO and Succession Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) ("Aton" or the "Corporation") announces that Mark Campbell, Director, President & Chief Executive Officer, has advised the Corporation that after 12 years with Aton he is retiring from all positions held with the Corporation as of March 31, 2021. Mr. Campbell will continue to be available to provide ongoing input and support to the Corporation in the future, as well as assisting with a smooth transition to new management.

Bill Koutsouras, Chairman of the Corporation will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer until such time as a permanent replacement CEO is recruited by the Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board and employees of Aton, I would like to thank Mark for his commitment and leadership during his tenure as President & CEO during the last 6 years and as a director for the past 12 years, one when the company was private and eleven since listing,” said Bill Koutsouras, Aton’s Chairman of the Board. “Under Mark’s leadership, Aton made significant progress in building a first-rate exploration team, in addition to advancing prospects at the Corporation’s Abu Marawat Concession, including the exciting new discovery of the Rodruin advanced exploration project. We wish Mark well as he embarks on this new chapter.”

Dr. Sherif Sousa, Aton’s recently appointed Country Manager in Egypt will assume the management of the Aton's day-to-day activities in Egypt.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

BILL KOUTSOURAS

Chairman
Email: info@atonresources.com

Tel: +1 345 525 2512

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




