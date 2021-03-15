Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completely Free of Convertible Debt





The Company Has Fully Repaid and Retired Its Final Outstanding Convertible Debenture

NEW YORK, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it is completely free of convertible debt. The final outstanding convertible debenture (the “Debenture”), $210,000 Face Value, was issued by the Company during December 2020. At that time, this Debenture enabled the Company to resume its Pharmaceutical development efforts.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw commented, “Our management team takes great pride in this achievement as it symbolizes both fundamental progress as well as perseverance. Especially with today’s date being the 2-year anniversary of the commercial launch of Tauri-Gum product line. Over that period, the Company has stayed true to its long-term vision and has built a world-class product line, a valuable brand, a diversified suite of offerings, an exciting pharmaceutical development initiative, and a strong corporate balance sheet. The Company is focused on building shareholder value over the short, intermediate, and long terms.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com