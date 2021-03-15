Photomyne Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - [AI] technology development startup company

Photomyne Ltd (https://photomyne.com/) ., specializing in apps for family

nostalgia and memory preservation, has completed its Initial Public Offering on

the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.



Photomyne's decision to pursue the IPO now comes after the company has reached

numerous successful milestones. Within six years of its foundation, Photomyne

has seen substantial growth in terms of both its user base and app suite: Over

20 million people worldwide have downloaded an app by Photomyne

(https://photomyne.com/get-photomyne) , and have converted over 230 million

photographs, photo slides, and film negatives into digital photos.







metrics maintained a steady rise over time, pursuing the IPO now felt like the

natural next step for us", said Photomyne CEO Nir Tzemah. "We are excited to

have reached this point and complete the IPO, and we are equally excited to keep

pushing Photomyne forward and reaching even greater milestones," Tzemah added.



The company's suite of nostalgia apps (https://photomyne.com/get-photomyne) and

a web platform offer a holistic solution for preserving one's personal and

family history. Photomyne offers apps for: digitizing physical photographs,

photo slides, and film negatives; colorizing Black-and-White photos; building a

family tree using family photos from the user's phone; creating a life

storytelling slideshow for celebrating people and family events, among others.



Contact



Annat Katz



support@photomyne.com



