Photomyne Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Tel Aviv, Israel
Photomyne Ltd (https://photomyne.com/) ., specializing in apps for family
nostalgia and memory preservation, has completed its Initial Public Offering on
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Photomyne's decision to pursue the IPO now comes after the company has reached
numerous successful milestones. Within six years of its foundation, Photomyne
has seen substantial growth in terms of both its user base and app suite: Over
20 million people worldwide have downloaded an app by Photomyne
(https://photomyne.com/get-photomyne) , and have converted over 230 million
photographs, photo slides, and film negatives into digital photos.
"Following such substantial growth in the past year and seeing how our key
metrics maintained a steady rise over time, pursuing the IPO now felt like the
natural next step for us", said Photomyne CEO Nir Tzemah. "We are excited to
have reached this point and complete the IPO, and we are equally excited to keep
pushing Photomyne forward and reaching even greater milestones," Tzemah added.
The company's suite of nostalgia apps (https://photomyne.com/get-photomyne) and
a web platform offer a holistic solution for preserving one's personal and
family history. Photomyne offers apps for: digitizing physical photographs,
photo slides, and film negatives; colorizing Black-and-White photos; building a
family tree using family photos from the user's phone; creating a life
storytelling slideshow for celebrating people and family events, among others.
