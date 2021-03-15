 

EY Intelligent Delivery Platform for SAP to support organizations looking to leverage RISE with SAP

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
-  Provides highly integrated enablement of SAP S4/HANA Cloud transformation

-  Helps clients adopt industry trends and accelerate shift to the cloud

LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the EY Intelligent Delivery Platform for SAP to help clients transform their businesses through RISE with SAP.

The EY Intelligent Delivery Platform for SAP helps clients with a broad range of services, including understanding their cloud strategy and vision while driving an enterprise resource planning (ERP) road map, migration strategy and business case. In addition, the platform provides industry-specific solutions focused on codified industry and domain trends, core processes, orchestration of cloud architectures and business transformation programs to provide a highly integrated solution.

As the adoption of cloud technology continues to accelerate due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are focused on implementing cloud strategies that enable them to be more agile and resilient to innovate at scale. Now combining EY Intelligent Delivery Platform for SAP with SAP know-how and leading practices, teams can help clients analyze industry trends, determine a business need for transformation and accelerate this shift to the cloud via RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Michael Yadgar, EY Americas SAP Leader, says:

"The EY organization is a recognized market leader in cloud professional services, business consulting services and digital business transformation. Closely aligned to RISE with SAP, the EY organization provides a broad set of innovative technologies, such as the EY Intelligent Delivery Platform for SAP. This, combined with extensive industry experience, allow teams to help clients find the cloud approach that fits their specific needs. With these robust capabilities and services, the EY organization can help clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys and reframe their future."

EY teams offer a suite of more than 30 innovations powering the SAP Business Technology Platform including Business Traveler, EY Intelligent Transformation Platform, EY Risk Navigator and EY Intelligent Industry Solutions for SAP. These capabilities coupled with EY solutions, such as Agile Tax, Agile Finance and the new EY Intelligent Delivery Platform for SAP, provide a portfolio of products and accelerators based on various SAP solutions to guide and help simplify clients' journeys to the cloud. In addition, EY wavespace centers globally help drive design and advanced thinking into client SAP transformation processes.  

For more information, visit ey.com/sap.

Joanna Hardy
EY Global Media Relations
+1 212 773 4473
joanna.c.hardy@ey.com 

