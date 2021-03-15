 

Intel Study Transparency and Security Assurance Drive Preference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Today, Intel released the results of a study examining how transparency, security innovation and ongoing security assurance impact purchase decisions. Key findings indicated a preference for technology providers that are transparent and proactive in helping organizations manage their cybersecurity risk.

Building security and privacy into products from concept to retirement is not only a strong development practice but also important to enable customers to understand their security posture and truly unleash the power of data.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intel Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 67,47€
Hebel 12,83
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 57,34€
Hebel 10,72
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Security doesn’t just happen. If you are not finding vulnerabilities, then you are not looking hard enough,” said Suzy Greenberg, vice president, Intel Product Assurance and Security. “Intel takes a transparent approach to security assurance to empower customers and deliver product innovations that build defenses at the foundation, protect workloads and improve software resilience. This intersection between innovation and security is what builds trust with our customers and partners.”

Study Highlights

Ponemon Institute independently conducted a survey of 1,875 individuals in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Latin America who are involved in overseeing the security of their organizations’ information technology (IT) infrastructure. In addition, respondents are familiar with their organizations’ purchases of IT security technologies and services.

Key findings from the study, sponsored by Intel, include:

  • Seventy-three percent of respondents say their organization is more likely to purchase technologies and services from technology providers that are proactive about finding, mitigating and communicating security vulnerabilities. Forty-eight percent say their technology providers don’t offer this capability.
  • Seventy-six percent of respondents say it is highly important that their technology provider offer hardware-assisted capabilities to mitigate software exploits.
  • Sixty-four percent of respondents say it is highly important for their technology provider to be transparent about available security updates and mitigations. Forty-seven percent say their technology provider doesn’t provide this transparency.
  • Seventy-four percent of respondents say it is highly important for their technology provider to apply ethical hacking practices to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities in its own products.
  • Seventy-one percent of respondents say it is highly important for technology providers to offer ongoing security assurance and evidence that the components are operating in a known and trusted state.

Vendor Characteristics

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intel Study Transparency and Security Assurance Drive Preference Today, Intel released the results of a study examining how transparency, security innovation and ongoing security assurance impact purchase decisions. Key findings indicated a preference for technology providers that are transparent and proactive in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Raus aus Nasdaq-Index und rein in den Dow
12.03.21
Aktien New York: Raus aus dem Techsektor und rein in den Dow
11.03.21
Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
10.03.21
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX schließt etwas leichter; Tesla (TL0) verlieren wieder
10.03.21
ROUNDUP: Apple investiert eine Milliarde Euro in Standort Deutschland
10.03.21
Apple investiert eine Milliarde Euro in Standort Deutschland
09.03.21
Tech-Market Report: Kursrally bei SLM Solutions (AM3D) und Tesla (TL0)
08.03.21
Media Alert: Intel at SecurityWeek Supply Chain Security Summit
08.03.21
Intel to Collaborate with Microsoft on DARPA Program
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
2.091
Quo vadis, Intel?
03.11.20
2
Aktie aufgebockt: Intel-Aktie im Feuer: Geht der einstige Vorzeige-Halbleiter-Gigant jetzt vor AMD i
14.09.20
3
JPMORGAN belässt INTEL CORP auf 'Overweight'