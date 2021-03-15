Building security and privacy into products from concept to retirement is not only a strong development practice but also important to enable customers to understand their security posture and truly unleash the power of data.

Today, Intel released the results of a study examining how transparency, security innovation and ongoing security assurance impact purchase decisions. Key findings indicated a preference for technology providers that are transparent and proactive in helping organizations manage their cybersecurity risk.

“Security doesn’t just happen. If you are not finding vulnerabilities, then you are not looking hard enough,” said Suzy Greenberg, vice president, Intel Product Assurance and Security. “Intel takes a transparent approach to security assurance to empower customers and deliver product innovations that build defenses at the foundation, protect workloads and improve software resilience. This intersection between innovation and security is what builds trust with our customers and partners.”

Study Highlights

Ponemon Institute independently conducted a survey of 1,875 individuals in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Latin America who are involved in overseeing the security of their organizations’ information technology (IT) infrastructure. In addition, respondents are familiar with their organizations’ purchases of IT security technologies and services.

Key findings from the study, sponsored by Intel, include:

Seventy-three percent of respondents say their organization is more likely to purchase technologies and services from technology providers that are proactive about finding, mitigating and communicating security vulnerabilities. Forty-eight percent say their technology providers don’t offer this capability.

Seventy-six percent of respondents say it is highly important that their technology provider offer hardware-assisted capabilities to mitigate software exploits.

Sixty-four percent of respondents say it is highly important for their technology provider to be transparent about available security updates and mitigations. Forty-seven percent say their technology provider doesn’t provide this transparency.

Seventy-four percent of respondents say it is highly important for their technology provider to apply ethical hacking practices to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities in its own products.

Seventy-one percent of respondents say it is highly important for technology providers to offer ongoing security assurance and evidence that the components are operating in a known and trusted state.

Vendor Characteristics