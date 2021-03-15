 

AXIS Partners With Elpha Secure to Provide Cyber Security Software for Small Businesses

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital”) (NYSE: AXS), and Elpha Secure, a cyber security company built for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic partnership to provide cyber insurance and software protection to small businesses to help improve their cyber security. Elpha Secure offers Elphaware, a Software as a Service (SaaS) application used to mitigate the risk of common cyber threats. Elphaware provides small and micro businesses with the cyber security tools and protections that are expected in today’s marketplace.

“Today’s small businesses have a need for efficient, effective solutions to manage their cyber risks,” said Dan Trueman, Global Head of Cyber and Technology at AXIS Insurance. “Cyber risk mitigation requires sound insurance solutions balanced with resolute cyber security for the resiliency of small businesses and for long-term stability. The Elpha Secure team are innovators, having brought critical cyber risk mitigation solutions to small enterprises and micro-sized businesses.”

Elphaware provides small business owners with a suite of cyber security tools that work alongside existing security measures in a single, simple installation. The software has five primary features:

  • Secure, encrypted backups of critical data
  • Multi-factor Authentication for remote access
  • Ability to restore compromised systems in hours
  • Creation of a Virtual Private Network (VPN)
  • Insider threat and anomaly detection

Elphaware provides its users with fundamental cyber protection from social engineering and malware attacks, such as ransomware, and enables small businesses to recover quickly in the event of an incident.

“The entire Elpha Secure team is excited to work with AXIS,” said Preetam Dutta, Chief Executive Officer at Elpha Secure. “Together, we can help protect businesses from cyber criminals. We know cyber security is hard. Elpha Secure makes it easy."

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Elpha Secure

Elpha Secure is a cybersecurity company built for the insurance industry. The group combines cybersecurity software with cyber insurance for businesses. For more information about Elpha Secure, visit our website at www.elphasecure.com.



