ISG Advises Companies to Go on Offense Now to Build Post-Pandemic Customer Loyalty

These topics will be the focus of the ISG Xperience Summit , a two-day virtual event, March 30–31, that will explore how to prepare today to deliver the customer experience of tomorrow, including new ways to predict customer issues before they arise; how to analyze, filter and apply growing volumes of data, and the effects of pandemic-induced innovation.

Businesses should go on the offensive now to implement personalization at scale, create innovative marketing approaches, and adopt differentiating technology and best-in-class security to deliver enhanced post-pandemic customer experiences, say experts with Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“Any business that didn’t already have a burning need to use technology to improve operational costs or customer service has one now,” said John Westfield, partner, ISG Consumer Services, and host of the ISG Xperience Summit. “The opportunity exists to create a whole new set of industry-wide standards. Offensive-minded organizations will scale capabilities and introduce new paradigms in ways that didn’t seem possible even one year ago.”

Westfield said enhanced customer loyalty programs, buoyed by innovative ways to find and communicate with customers, will encourage new forms of interaction as pandemic restrictions are lifted. Businesses should identify what processes can remain remote and what can be automated and leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to capitalize on customer data. Businesses of all sizes should ensure their social collaboration tools, IT infrastructure, privacy, security and productivity standards and governance will meet sustained virtual demand.

Three keynote addresses at the ISG Xperience Summit will cover personalization, effective customer communications and agile experience programs. Sherif Mityas, former chief experience officer for TGI Fridays, will discuss how to leverage technology and employee engagement to personalize the customer experience down to the individual. Jennie Liu, executive director of the Yale Center for Customer Insights, will explore reinventing traditional communications to reflect consumer decision-making processes, and Christine Rimer, vice president of customer experience at SurveyMonkey, will present on agile, holistic, integrated CX programs for 2021.