U.S. Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15. At 9 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone.

To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us”, “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.”

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 2351343.

Replay info:

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately Noon CT on Thursday, April 15 and will be accessible until Thursday, April 22 at 10:59 p.m. CT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855.859.2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404.537.3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 2351343.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.

