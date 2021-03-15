 

Tennant Company Launches Industry’s First Industrial Robotic Floor Scrubber Made for Large Spaces the T16AMR

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, is launching its newest and largest autonomous floor cleaning machine, the T16AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber. This industrial-grade autonomous scrubber is ideal for larger facilities. Featuring a wider scrub path and higher tank capacity, it allows for consistent, efficient cleaning while reducing total cost of ownership. This is the third AMR in Tennant’s lineup and the industry’s first AMR built on an industrial scrubber platform. Units begin shipping in April in the U.S. and Canada.

T16AMR: The first industrial robotic cleaning machine (Photo: Tennant Company)

The T16AMR rider robotic scrubber operates in complex, real-world environments without direct operator control. This means the T16AMR is ready and available to clean any time—an especially valuable feature since staff shortages and increased cleaning protocols may overextend lean maintenance teams. The T16AMR is available with a high-capacity lithium-ion power upgrade that includes a fast charger to get the most out of a day of scrubbing. Lithium ion also has zero maintenance and the lowest cost per charge as compared to other power options. In addition to delivering consistent and efficient floor cleaning, the T16AMR is connected via an onboard telemetry system which provides supervisor notification of route completion and weekly reporting.

“Tennant Company appreciates the additional pressures our customers have in ensuring consistent cleaning with fewer resources. This is particularly problematic for those with large facilities. That’s why we’ve introduced the T16AMR, our largest autonomous machine to date. It will help customers increase their cleaning efficiency and maximize employee resources,” said David Strohsack, Vice President of Marketing, Tennant Company.

The T16AMR also reduces the total cost of ownership with a robust, industrial-strength platform and design, cleaning varying floor surfaces thoroughly in a single pass with the ability to run multiple routes, back-to-back, without assistance. Its twin cylindrical brushes easily clean and pick up small debris to prevent streaking and to reduce the need for pre-sweeping.

04.03.21
Tennant Company Appoints Barb Balinski as SVP of Innovation and Technology
25.02.21
Tennant Company Reports 2020 Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Results
22.02.21
Tennant Company Debuts Industry's First Robotic Floor Scrubber for Industrial Applications: The T16AMR for Logistics and Manufacturing Facilities
19.02.21
Tennant Company Appoints New Board Member
17.02.21
Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend