8x8 Launches 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the availability of 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified to integrate with Microsoft Teams. The 8x8 cloud contact center and communications product delivers an easy-to-administer, integrated customer engagement and global telephony direct routing solution that allows employees and contact center agents to interact with customers from any Teams endpoint.

“Organizations are rapidly adopting Microsoft Teams for all their employee collaboration requirements, and now recognize the importance of integrating it with the contact center to enhance customer experience,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams enables IT and service leaders to seamlessly embed customer engagement with global voice communications into Teams workflows to gain deeper insights across all interactions. This helps organizations meet their unique business requirements, allowing employees and customers to stay productive and engaged from anywhere.”

8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams offers omnichannel contact center functionality that is fully integrated with Teams. The solution makes it easy to boost agent performance, simplify customer engagement workflows, and ignite collaboration across the organization. 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams allows sales, service and support agents to quickly connect and collaborate with other Teams-enabled experts, and resolve customer issues faster.

“Organizations have turned to Microsoft Teams to help solve their most critical collaboration and telephony needs, so integrating advanced contact center capabilities into their communication hub is a natural next step,” said Daniel Canning, Director, Microsoft Teams at Microsoft. “We are pleased to see 8x8 successfully complete the contact center certification process, providing their customers with a reliable integration with Teams, empowering their employees and contact center agents to connect with customers and provide a seamless experience.”

“Our digital transformation agenda is about using the very best technology solutions to deliver essential services to the community, responding to changes in how we work and the nature of interactions between our employees and citizens,” said Alison Hughes, Assistant Director ICT of Liverpool City Council. “8x8’s cloud contact center and communications product empowers both our contact center agents and employees to seamlessly collaborate and connect through the certified integration with Microsoft Teams. This enables our staff to work together to provide the vital services our local residents and businesses require while working from anywhere.”