 

Telenav Helps Chinese Auto Manufacturer SAIC Expand to Markets Outside China

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, announces that SAIC, China’s largest automotive group, has selected Telenav’s VIVID Nav solution for its overseas markets in Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia-New Zealand. VIVID Nav will provide navigation and location-based services for SAIC’s battery-powered electric (BEV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in those markets.

Telenav’s VIVID Nav solution will provide SAIC customers with a connected navigation experience that is designed for Europe, SE Asia and ANZ, leveraging over ten years of Telenav’s experience serving local market needs around the world. The solution will address BEV and ICE vehicle needs in markets with both left and right-hand driving.

VIVID Nav delivers a seamless cloud-connected and onboard navigation experience, optimized to provide end users with the most up-to-date map and online content, while minimizing the amount of mobile data used to reduce SAIC’s costs. Its responsive and flexible routing engine allows users to choose from multiple routing options, including the fastest and eco-friendly routes.

VIVID Nav’s powerful search capabilities make finding destinations, businesses and other points-of-interest (POI) intuitive and user friendly. The contextual and semantic one-box search can be tailored for the specific local needs of SAIC’s customers in each of those markets. VIVID Nav also incorporates convenient EV-specific features like providing users with a range projection on the map based on the current state of charge of their vehicle’s battery. Customers are also able to search for charge stations and add them to their routes using a variety of filters including the type of charging supported and the availability of nearby amenities like shops and restaurants.

“VIVID Nav gives us a single solution for both our BEV and ICE vehicles that is tailored for the local needs in each of these overseas markets,” said Tang ShengHao, Product Manager at SOIMT. SOIMT is a subsidiary of SAIC Group, responsible for SAIC’s overseas connected car services.

“We are honored to be chosen by China’s largest auto group for their expansion into markets in Europe, Southeast Asia and ANZ,” said Manfred Fu, GM of Telenav China. “I am confident that our decade-long experience serving the local needs around the world is going to benefit SAIC’s customers in these markets.”

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.



