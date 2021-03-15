Know Labs Announces Close of Financing

The financing is another step in the Company’s plans to up list on a major exchange, either NASDAQ or the NYSE, and supports continuing development and clinical testing on its platform technology with its first focus on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, and future FDA approval. The current financing provides sufficient capital so that management can ensure product development stays on track and an up list to a major exchange is event driven rather than driven by a need for capital.

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, through its proprietary electromagnetic energy technology platforms, announced today that it has closed on $14.2 million of financing. The financing was largely led by existing investors and insiders.

As previously stated, the Company believes an up list to a major exchange will:

Provide additional opportunities to attract institutional and retail investors, allowing the Company to broaden its investor base in the United States and internationally;

Increase the visibility of the Company, its growth strategy, accomplishments and results to date;

Enable an aggressive growth strategy;

Increase liquidity of the Company's common shares; and

Raise the Company's overall profile and ultimately enhance shareholder value.

Product development and clinical testing remain focused on:

Relationships with internationally recognized clinical research institutions to perform laboratory-based validation testing to confirm internal test results;

Continued work on miniaturization of the Know Labs platform diagnostic technology, internal testing and refinement of the use of its trade secret algorithms for exacting determination of the platform’s first use in determining blood glucose levels;

Expanding the Company’s Intellectual Property portfolio;

Preparation for submitting the Know Labs technology to the FDA for approval of its non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology; and

Providing support to its Particle subsidiary as it launches its disinfecting light bulb into the marketplace.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The Company’s technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The first application of the Bio-RFID technology will be in a product marketed as a glucose monitor. Those wishing to stay up to date on the developments at Know Labs can subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel at this link. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knowlabs.co. The Know Labs subsidiary corporation, Particle, Inc., develops and markets Particle light bulbs that provide warm, white light and disinfectant light to safely kill germs and viruses, providing biosecurity in the home, school and office ecosystem. You can learn more about the Particle bulb at www.particlebulb.com.