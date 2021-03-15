SRAX Releases the Shelf Registration Feature on the Sequire Platform

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced the release of its Shelf Registration Feature. This new Sequire addition combines data and technology to provide actionable insights to public companies in regards to their shelf availability.

The shelf feature enables shelf eligible users to review and keep track of their shelf registration and current shelf availability. Included with this is the Shelf Prediction Tool: a real-time application to explore potential “market windows,” showing the impact of market volatility and thus improving funding plans.

Shelf Registration Feature benefits:

Know what is available on your shelf at any time

Continuous importing of all data in real time

Seamless data additions for non-public share increases via the full-feature data editor

Efficient, one-click predictions to explore the impact of market volatility

“This feature is one of many that is defining us as the premier operating system for public companies. Through providing issuers the tools they need to manage the entire public company experience, we are making executives' lives easier,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “As a public company that has the ability to file a Shelf, we are acutely aware of the calculations that go into determining the availability we have at any given time. The shelf is one of the most important financing options for public companies and we built this tool to help companies with everything they need to know about their availability. When companies are in baby shelf they have a need to understand where the price needs to be for them to be out of baby shelf and when they have full availability they need to understand what impact a new deal will have on their future availability,” added Miglino.

This feature brings additional value to the Sequire platform and is just the beginning of a series of features to be released in 2021.

For more information on Sequire and how it can help your company, visit mysequire.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005260/en/