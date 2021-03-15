PURE Bioscience and LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired – San Francisco Announce Successful Completion of FAA Evaluation

PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCQB: PURE ), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate ( SDC ) antimicrobial, and its General Services Administration (GSA) and AbilityOne partner LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired – San Francisco (LightHouse), today announced the successful completion of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) evaluation of PURE Bioscience’s PURE Hard Surface sanitizer and disinfectant product for use in FAA locations.

Following a vetting process which took several weeks, the FAA approved and announced that PURE Hard Surface was the only antimicrobial on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) List N (antimicrobials approved for use against COVID-19) authorized to be used in FAA locations such as airports, control towers, radar centers and regional control centers.

The lead scientist on the evaluation committee for the FAA stated: “The Federal Aviation Administration is one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors, meaning their assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, or national public health or safety. The arrival of COVID-19 presented unique challenges to keeping FAA personnel and equipment safe and functional and planes moving safely through the skies. Balancing the regulatory frameworks of the EPA, the CDC and the FDA, combined with issues of materials compatibility (e.g., does it harm screen coatings?), was a major technical effort for which PURE Hard Surface was uniquely prepared. Rigorous chemical and physical testing identified only one product out of hundreds on the EPA List N that met all the FAA criteria (no harm to people or equipment, no warning labels or personal protective equipment required, no odors, 30-second contact time for human coronavirus, product volume available on demand, rated for Emerging Viral Pathogens, secure supply chain and ease of use). PURE Hard Surface met and exceeded all required criteria.”