Allison Transmission to Present at Bank of America’s Global Industrials Conference
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems, today announced that David S. Graziosi, President & Chief Executive Officer, and G. Frederick Bohley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16. The management team will present at 1:10 p.m. GMT; 9:10 am EDT.
The presentation materials and webcast will be available on the Allison Transmission website at http://ir.allisontransmission.com/. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 12 months.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005428/en/
