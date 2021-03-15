Allison Transmission to Present at Bank of America’s Global Industrials Conference

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems, today announced that David S. Graziosi, President & Chief Executive Officer, and G. Frederick Bohley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16. The management team will present at 1:10 p.m. GMT; 9:10 am EDT.

The presentation materials and webcast will be available on the Allison Transmission website at http://ir.allisontransmission.com/. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 12 months.