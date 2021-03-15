 

Comcast Builds on Longstanding Commitment to Olympic and Paralympic Movement With Team USA Partnership and New LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Founding Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 14:09  |  41   |   |   

Today, Comcast announced it has expanded its longstanding commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, extending its partnership with Team USA through 2028 and unveiling a founding partnership with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Supporting Team USA is one of our greatest honors, and we are proud to extend this special partnership and begin the exciting journey toward the LA28 Games,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation. “Every Games year, our company comes together to share the extraordinary moments and stories of the world’s best athletes and celebrate their hope and resiliency. It is truly a privilege to be able to bring that inspiration home to America for years to come, and we’re looking forward to doing just that this summer in Tokyo.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 65,87€
Hebel 6,38
Ask 0,77
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 47,36€
Hebel 5,79
Ask 0,79
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

As Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Comcast will work with LA28 over the next several years to drive lasting social change and build a more equitable and inclusive society, including by championing the Paralympic Movement as Los Angeles prepares for its first-ever Paralympic Games. These efforts will support LA28’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Collective, raising awareness for underrepresented communities.

“Our journey to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games is fueled by limitless possibility,” said Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson. “As we look to inspire and connect with the next generation of fans across Los Angeles and around the world, we will share thousands of stories of sport, creativity and inclusion. Comcast is the perfect partner to bring those stories to life and we look forward to working together over the next eight years to create real, sustainable, positive change in our communities.”

Under the new agreement, Comcast brands, including Xfinity and Comcast Business, will continue as the official communications services provider to consumers and businesses, including Internet, video distribution, wireless and electronic home security for Team USA for Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028. Comcast has been an Official Partner of Team USA since 2017.

This partnership builds on Comcast NBCUniversal’s long-standing commitment to the Olympic Games. For decades, NBC has been home to the incredible stories and inspiration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games for millions of Americans, a legacy that Comcast embraced when it acquired NBCUniversal in 2011, immediately securing the U.S. broadcasting rights from the International Olympic Committee, which now extend through 2032.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia.

About LA28

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform of inclusion and creativity for athletes and fans around the world, harnessing Los Angeles’ diversity, optimism and youthful energy. LA28 will mark Los Angeles’ third time to host the Olympic Games (previously hosted in 1984 and 1932) and first time to host the Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games Plan will use existing world-class stadiums and sports venues across the Los Angeles region, ensuring a sustainable and fiscally responsible event. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, consumer products, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast Builds on Longstanding Commitment to Olympic and Paralympic Movement With Team USA Partnership and New LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Founding Partnership Today, Comcast announced it has expanded its longstanding commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, extending its partnership with Team USA through 2028 and unveiling a founding partnership with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Comcast Advertising Appoints Industry Innovator Pooja Midha as Chief Growth Officer
09.03.21
Comcast Rolls out Nation’s Largest Landline Voice Verified Caller ID Solution to Combat Robocalls
09.03.21
FreeWheel Launches Data Warehouse, Enabling Advertisers to Securely Access and Analyze Cross-Media Campaign Data Holistically within the Strata Platform
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
04.03.21
Xfinity Communities Offers Riverside Foundry Residents High Performance WiFi Ready Experience
03.03.21
Comcast Releases 2020 Network Data, Highlighting COVID-19 Impact as World Approaches First Anniversary of Pandemic
01.03.21
Applications Open for the Fourth Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars
26.02.21
Comcast Partners with Olympian Simone Manuel to Announce Free WiFi for Students and Their Families at 20 Oakland Community Centers
24.02.21
Comcast to Participate in Deutsche Bank Investor Conference
22.02.21
FreeWheel Appoints Yuling Ma as Chief Technology Officer