ATEC Furthers Clinical Distinction with Launch of InVictus OCT Posterior Fixation System for the Cervical and Thoracic Spine

Completes InVictus System Allowing Seamless Spinal Fixation from Occiput to Ilium

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the launch of the InVictus Occipital-Cervical-Thoracic (OCT) Spinal Fixation System, which extends the sophistication of the InVictus Posterior Fixation Platform to the entire spine. The InVictus System is engineered to provide adaptable, predictable surgical treatment of a range of pathologies through open, MIS, or hybrid approaches.



“The speed by which we have created and fully launched a comprehensive occiput-to-ilium fixation system with InVictus is unprecedented,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In less than two years, ATEC has orchestrated, from design to commercialization, the largest system our teams have ever released. This speaks to the prowess of the Organic Innovation Machine. With the release of InVictus OCT, we are obviating the last of the legacy Alphatec products and can now offer a clinically distinct platform capable of seamlessly treating the entire spine.”