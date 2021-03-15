MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 8 March to 12 March 2021:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|38,820
|169.93
|6,256,646
|
8 March 2021
9 March 2021
10 March 2021
11 March 2021
12 March 2021
|
300
200
300
400
400
|
198.17
198.00
198.52
198.63
194.03
|
59,451
39,600
59,556
79,452
77,612
|Accumulated under the programme
|38,420
|6,572,317
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 8 March to 12 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 38,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.493% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
