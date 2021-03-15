 

Hudson Initiates Metallurgical Testwork Program on the Nukittooq Niobium – Tantalum Project in Greenland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to announce that metallurgical testwork has commenced on samples from the Nukittooq niobium - tantalum project (“Nukittooq project”) in Greenland. The testwork is being undertaken at SGS Lakefield, Canada, on high-grade niobium tantalum grab samples collected in 2020, under the supervision of Hudson’s consulting Metallurgist, John Goode.

The Nukittooq project occurs within the 100% owned exploration license that covers the Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex in southeast Greenland. This exploration license also hosts the Company’s ST1 rare earth element (REE) project where Hudson has completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report which outlined a resource of 24 million kg of neodymium oxide and 8 million kg of praseodymium oxide, the two key components in permanent magnets which are driving the green economy.  Neodymium oxide is currently trading at over US$100/kg. The carbonatite complex remains largely unexplored.

Hudson assayed 35 grab samples from the Nukittooq project (announced December 14, 2020) with an average grade of 19.35% Nb2O5, 0.27% Ta2O5, 0.38% U3O8 over 112 meters, including 12 grab samples over a 30-meter section with an average grade of 32.35% Nb2O5. Hudson has to date identified several high-grade niobium occurrences within a one-kilometer square zone. This zone will be further evaluated during the Company’s 2021 field program with the objective of outlining drilling targets.

Mineralogical work, which included ore microscopy and QEMSCAN, was recently completed by SGS on grab samples from the Nukittooq project. This work provided very encouraging results with respect to liberation characteristics of the niobium – tantalum minerals and the potential for coarser grinding versus fine grinding for optimum mineral separation which may benefit project economics.

Metallurgical testwork currently underway at SGS includes:

  • Stage-grinding and de-sliming
  • Low-intensity magnetic separation (to reject iron minerals)
  • Gravity separation
  • Magnetic separation
  • Batch flotation testing

Previous license holders of the Nukittooq project completed a significant amount of metallurgical testwork which resulted in a feasibility study completed at Curtin University, Australia. Hudson will be building on this extensive work utilizing the most recent technologies with the objective of producing a high-grade niobium - tantalum concentrate in Greenland for export.

