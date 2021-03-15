Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces MoU with ZOILO RIOS to Develop Green Hydrogen Production for First Hydrogen Refueling Stations in Spain

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), a green hydrogen technology company, is pleased to announce that it has signed an MoU with Grupo Zoilo Ríos to jointly develop the first green hydrogen production capacity next to a service station in Spain. This partnership will also represent the first Hydrogen Purchase Agreement (HPA) signed with a gas station operator in Spain. The volume of green hydrogen provided by the HPA will escalate over time to up 120 tons per annum as the market for hydrogen-fueled mobility continues to develop.



Fusion Fuel will use its market-leading HEVO-SOLAR solution to supply green hydrogen to the El Cisne service station in Zaragoza, which is located next to the A2 Highway, one of Spain’s main trunk roads connecting Madrid and Barcelona. Fusion Fuel’s technology produces emissions-free green hydrogen using only solar radiation and is designed to be completely modular, making it the ideal solution to accompany the dramatic growth in the Spanish FCEV market expected in the coming years.