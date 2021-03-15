Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces MoU with ZOILO RIOS to Develop Green Hydrogen Production for First Hydrogen Refueling Stations in Spain
DUBLIN, Ireland, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), a green hydrogen technology company, is pleased to announce that it has signed an MoU with Grupo Zoilo Ríos
to jointly develop the first green hydrogen production capacity next to a service station in Spain. This partnership will also represent the first Hydrogen Purchase Agreement (HPA) signed with a
gas station operator in Spain. The volume of green hydrogen provided by the HPA will escalate over time to up 120 tons per annum as the market for hydrogen-fueled mobility continues to
develop.
Fusion Fuel will use its market-leading HEVO-SOLAR solution to supply green hydrogen to the El Cisne service station in Zaragoza, which is located next to the A2 Highway, one of Spain’s main trunk roads connecting Madrid and Barcelona. Fusion Fuel’s technology produces emissions-free green hydrogen using only solar radiation and is designed to be completely modular, making it the ideal solution to accompany the dramatic growth in the Spanish FCEV market expected in the coming years.
Grupo Zoilo Ríos, a member of CEEES, is one of the leading groups of gas stations in the Aragon Region of Spain, with 19 service stations in operation, and is committed to leading the transition to sustainable mobility in the region. Zoilo Ríos and Fusion Fuel will develop the first green hydrogen plant co-located with existing conventional refueling infrastructure and will expand the green hydrogen production footprint to the other Zoilo Ríos service stations as the market develops. Grupo Zoilo Ríos is already developing long term green hydrogen supply contracts with logistics and public transport operators in the area to secure demand.
Spain has announced a long-term strategic commitment to develop an extensive hydrogen refueling network as part of its ambitious National Hydrogen Strategy, “Hoja de Ruta del Hidrógeno”. The production of clean hydrogen at scale is essential to achieving the country’s decarbonization targets. Fusion Fuel, through its Spanish JV entity, will look to play a leading role in supplying the technology to establish a robust green hydrogen refueling infrastructure, and in some cases will be the direct provider of the green hydrogen to refueling station owners.
