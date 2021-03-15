 

Trex Makes it Easy to be Green With New NexTrex Incentives

Supplier program rewards partners for promoting and collecting post-consumer plastic film for recycling into Trex composite decking

WINCHESTER, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With one billion pounds of recycled post-consumer plastic collected and counting, Trex Company’s NexTrex retail recycling program presents suppliers with an opportunity to be part of one of the largest plastic recycling initiatives in North America. To recognize existing partners for their commitment to sustainability and encourage others to get involved, Trex has launched a new supplier incentive program that will reward partners with more than just good karma points for promoting and collecting post-consumer plastic film for recycling with NexTrex.

The NexTrex Supplier Incentive Program allows participating retailers and other partners to earn points for their contributions to the Trex recycling program, which can be redeemed for high-performance Trex products. Partners can easily earn points for achieving a variety of actions and milestones, including years of participation, annual program growth, in-store program promotion, proactive community engagement and more.

“By recognizing and rewarding best practices, the NexTrex Supplier Incentive Program will not only support our dedicated partners’ sustainability goals but will also encourage them to engage their teams and surrounding communities in the program,” said Dave Heglas, Senior Director, Supply Chain Excellence for Trex Company. “The actions are easy to achieve and the rewards add up quickly. Ultimately, our goal is to make it fun and to thank our partners for the vital role they play in the recycling process.”

One of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, Trex reclaims more than 450 million pounds of polyethylene plastic waste annually in the making of its world-famous decking, which is comprised of 95% recycled material. Among its largest sources are grocery stores and other retailers who partner with Trex to responsibly dispose of plastic shopping bags and polyethylene film used to wrap products and pallets.

Approximately 32,000 stores nationwide participate in the NexTrex retail recycling program. After collection at these retail sites, the recycled plastic material is sent to local distribution centers, where it is sorted and shipped to Trex’s manufacturing facilities in Virginia and Nevada.

“The contributions of our eco-minded supply chain partners are not only integral to our manufacturing process, but also critical to addressing our country’s growing plastic waste problem,” explained Heglas. “With the help of our partners, Trex is able to divert hundreds of thousands of tons of discarded plastic film from ending up in oceans and landfills each year by repurposing it into beautiful, sustainable Trex decking.”

Participating in the NexTrex recycling program is easy for retail stores of any size. Trex provides participants with recycling bins, instructional videos, promotional materials and a list of qualifying recyclable materials, which include everyday items such as:

  • Grocery and retail bags
  • Plastic mailer bags
  • Bread bags
  • Case overwraps
  • Dry cleaning bags
  • Newspaper sleeves
  • Ice bags
  • Ziploc and other reclose-able bags
  • Produce bags
  • Bubble wrap
  • Salt bags
  • Cereal box liners
  • Wood pellet bags

For more information about the NexTrex recycling program, visit Trex.com/Recycling.

About Trex Company
Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

