 

DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s Participation in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference as a Panelist

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF: OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, today announces that it has retained CORE IR (“CORE IR”), a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services. The Company also announces its participation in the Crypto/Blockchain panel on March 16th at 11:00 am ET during the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which is being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for DMG and conveying the Company’s business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a U.S.-based boutique investor and public relations strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

The marketing and investor relations agreement with CORE IR has an initial term of twelve months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval and may be renewed by the parties in accordance with the agreement. CORE IR will be paid a monthly fee of US$15,000 and will be granted stock options to acquire up to 200,000 common shares of DMG at a price of CAD$3.00 per share for a period of two years, vesting in stages over a period of 12 months in equal portions every three months, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and the policies of the TSXV.

“We are pleased to engage CORE IR’s team of Investor relations, Communications and Strategy professionals to assist DMG raise awareness and engage with the investment community. CORE IR’s experience, capabilities and approach are a great fit for DMG as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives,” said Daniel Reitzik, CEO of DMG.

Scott Gordon, Founder and President of CORE IR commented, “We look forward to assisting DMG accomplish its engagement and communications objectives with the investment community at this exciting time in the Company’s growth trajectory. CORE IR is well suited to employ our expansive resources and capabilities to aid the Company in meeting its goals.”

