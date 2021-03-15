United Development Funding IV and United Development Funding Income Fund V Announce Distributions for Q1 2021

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV”) announced today that on March 11, 2021 its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.065 per share payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2021.



United Development Funding Income Fund V (“UDF V”) also announced today that on March 11, 2021 its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.254 per share payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2021.